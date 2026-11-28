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Magic Drinks Chief Executive Officer Sharad Khetia during the seventh edition of the Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards 2026 on November 27, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya’s beverage industry has been challenged to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technologies and emerging innovations.

Magic Drinks Chief Executive Officer Sharad Khetia emphasised that investment in digital infrastructure must go hand in hand with practical training, affordable connectivity and inclusive access to emerging technologies.

He urged industry players, policymakers and other stakeholders to move away from traditional business practices and invest in digital solutions that can transform production, distribution, marketing and consumer engagement across the beverage value chain.

“They challenged beverage manufacturers and other industry players to treat AI and digital innovation not merely as tools for modernisation but as strategic investments in research, productivity, quality assurance and long-term business growth,” he added.

“This will improve productivity, strengthen research and development, and enhance competitiveness in an increasingly technology-driven global market.”

This emerged during the seventh edition of the Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards 2026, held in Nairobi on November 27, under the theme, ‘Enhancing Digital Inclusion in Kenya’s Beverage Sector.’

Khetia said the platform recognises established brands with proven products and market standards while also creating opportunities for emerging brands to showcase their innovations.

“The awards recognise uniqueness in products, health impact, packaging designs, sustainability practices in manufacturing and processing, as well as originality in marketing campaigns and promotions,” he said.

The brands with an aspect of uniqueness and innovation, the health impact of these brands packaging designs sustainability best practices in manufacturing or processing, marketing campaigns, and promotions that shows originality and creative impact in the beverage industry.

“Digital platforms can help farmers access market prices, weather information and agricultural advice while improving traceability and accountability. Small retailers can also benefit from affordable digital bookkeeping, inventory management and mobile payment solutions,” he said.

He further urged for a review of legislative and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with AI and other emerging technologies, arguing that supportive policies are necessary to encourage innovation, attract private sector investment and protect consumers.

However, stakeholders noted that digital transformation must extend beyond large manufacturers to include smallholder farmers, cooperatives, distributors, kiosks and factory workers.

A Kenya Coffee School publication on digital inclusion identifies connectivity, affordability, infrastructure and digital literacy as key factors determining whether smallholder farmers benefit from technology.

The January 2026 Central Bank of Kenya CEOs Survey also found that 86 per cent of surveyed firms had automated processes in the preceding 12 months, although businesses continued to face challenges including high technology costs, inadequate skills, staff resistance and cybersecurity risks.

The event brought together more than 200 participants, including beverage manufacturers, distributors, policymakers, government representatives and media practitioners.

Christine Mbaabu, a programme manager at the Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC), highlighted sustainability and the organisation's work with businesses in the beverage industry to promote environmentally responsible practices.

She called on manufacturers to embrace innovative approaches that improve resource efficiency, minimise waste and strengthen sustainability across production and distribution.

“Our discussions should centre on how technology can create opportunities for businesses of different sizes, improve operational efficiency and ensure that small-scale producers, retailers and workers are not left behind in the digital transformation,” Mbaabu said.

Mbaabu highlighted on the importance of combining technological advancement with research, sustainability and changing consumer needs as the industry seeks to remain competitive.

She shared research insights on healthy eating, highlighting the importance of research, consumer awareness and innovation in responding to changing dietary preferences.

The discussions come as Kenya advances its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2030, which identifies digital infrastructure, data governance, research, innovation and commercialisation as critical pillars for harnessing AI to drive economic growth.

The strategy provides an opportunity for the beverage industry to explore technologies such as predictive analytics, automated production systems, digital inventory management and AI-powered market research to improve decision-making and reduce operational costs.