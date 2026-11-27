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Jubilee Life Insurance CEO Asman Mugambi and Chief Operating Officer Anna Manyara with Jubilee Group CEO Juan Cazcarra during the unveiling of the company's new strategy, which leverages digital technology to enhance internal processes, improve customer acquisition and grow market share. [Killiad Msafiri, Standard]

Jubilee Life Insurance is now banking on its digital technologies across internal and external business processes to boost customer experience and grow market share.

Anchored in a broader digital strategy aimed at lowering operational costs, the rollout seeks to accelerate customer acquisition, expand distribution capacity and shorten service turnaround times.

Backed by a Sh260 million investment across core platforms, the initiative introduces the unified MyJubilee Portal, enabling policyholders to access services independently and reducing reliance on physical service centres and agents.

While unveiling the new strategy, the firm's Chief Operating Officer Anna Manyara said the digital transformation will enable more seamless interactions with customers and improve organisational efficiency.

“Previously, a financial advisor would capture the business, initiate KYC screening, submit the application for underwriting and wait for the policy to be issued; a process that could take between five and seven days,” she said.

“With our new eKYC and straight-through capabilities, the journey is significantly simplified. Advisors and customers can review illustrations, and protection needs online, complete onboarding and payment digitally, and benefit from automated KYC screening and underwriting processes. Policy documents are automatically shared with customers, with turnaround time reduced to approximately one day.”

The insurer has also launched a USSD platform allowing policyholders to access policy loans and partial maturity withdrawals of up to Sh250,000 without visiting a branch or requiring a smartphone.

“A customer who previously had to call or visit a service centre, complete application forms and wait through validation, approval and payment processes can now register on USSD, check their loan or partial maturity eligibility, see the amount they qualify for and initiate a withdrawal,” explained M. Manyara.

Jubilee Life Chief Executive Officer Asman Mugambi noted that digital integration has become essential to day-to-day operations in modern financial services.

Mr Mugambi said that integrating artificial intelligence across business processes will further enhance customer satisfaction, adding that the new strategy will help improve the firm’s investment products and tap into the multi-billion-shilling diaspora remittance market.

“We are expanding access to our investment-linked solutions through Faida Elite Digital and Faida Diaspora USD,” he said. “Customers can now access Faida Elite digitally, with investment-linked benefits, life cover of up to Sh1 million and entry points starting at Sh5,000 monthly or a Sh100,000 lump sum.”

Jubilee Group Chief Executive Officer Juan Cazcarra said the investment aligns with wider industry shifts toward greater productivity and operational efficiency.

“Jubilee has a proud legacy and an important role to play in advancing financial protection and long-term financial security across our markets,” he said. “Technology gives us the opportunity to extend that legacy, serve more people and build a business that is ready for the future.”

Other investments will go towards Host-to-Host bank integration and J-Flow, platforms designed to improve the firm’s tracking of pension payments, commissions and payroll transactions from initiation to payment, identify delays and strengthen financial controls.