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Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, delivers a keynote address during the CIO100 Symposium and Awards 2026 in Diani, Kwale County. [ Courtesy]

African technology leaders have been urged to develop homegrown artificial intelligence solutions to address local challenges, create new opportunities and compete in the global technology market.

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, a South African technology research and strategy consultancy, made the call, delivering the opening keynote at the CIO100 Symposium and Awards 2026 in Diani, Kwale, on Wednesday.

In a presentation titled The African Edge: From AI Adoption to African Advantage, Goldstuck argued that the continent's experience developing solutions around local challenges allows it to shape global technology innovation.

He cited M-Pesa as evidence that African technology can move beyond solving local problems to influence markets worldwide.

He also identified agricultural technology and local-language AI as areas where the continent can develop solutions that reflect its needs.

The push for homegrown AI comes amid concerns about the dominance of foreign-developed technology and whether it adequately serves African markets.

The World Bank's World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence warns that a small number of companies in a few economies control the most advanced AI models, computer chips and data centres, creating dependency risks for developing countries.

The report argues that countries should not only adopt existing AI tools but also adapt them to local languages, institutions, data and development needs before advancing their own capabilities.

Language is among the challenges facing the continent. A UNESCO analysis published in April 2026 found that AI systems trained largely on dominant languages often struggle with African languages such as Hausa and Zulu.

The analysis cited research showing that ChatGPT recognises only 20 per cent of written Hausa sentences, despite the language being spoken by more than 80 million people in Nigeria.

"On this continent we face constraints and challenges. And we use technology within those constraints to address those challenges," Goldstuck observed.

However, he cautioned that adopting advanced technology does not automatically create a competitive advantage.

Organisations must build trust, develop the right workplace culture and equip employees to turn AI investments into measurable business results.

Goldstuck argued that trust, not technology alone, underpins successful AI deployment.

"The real secret of that victory was trust. It wasn't tech, it was trust," he noted, drawing on lessons from technology adoption in professional sport.

He challenged CIOs to build confidence in AI systems from the outset rather than deploy them and expect employees and customers to trust them afterwards.

Goldstuck also warned that AI adoption was not necessarily translating into productivity gains.

Citing the South African AI Index 2026, he reported that 96 per cent of companies were using generative AI, but only 51 per cent were reporting productivity results.

The gap, he argued, reflects the difficulty of embedding AI into organisational culture and ensuring employees use it effectively.

For CIOs, the priority should be moving beyond adoption figures to demonstrate how AI improves business performance.

Goldstuck also warned that AI was making it easier to forge documents, identities and videos, increasing the importance of verification in business operations.

"Verification becomes part of your product," he stressed.

The next challenge, Goldstuck explained, will come from agentic AI systems that can move beyond providing recommendations to taking actions independently.

"Until now, AI advised and investors decided. But agentic AI acts for itself, and you have to decide who authorised its action," he said.

He argued that every AI-driven action must be traceable, explainable and reversible, with safeguards operating in real time.

This raises questions for CIOs about who authorises autonomous systems, who is accountable when they make mistakes and how organisations can intervene when automated decisions go wrong.

Goldstuck maintained that human judgement must remain central even as businesses give AI greater responsibility. Technology should inform decisions, not replace the experience and leadership required to make them.

He urged African technology leaders to focus on developing relevant solutions and deploying them responsibly rather than simply adopting technologies created elsewhere.

Earlier, opening the symposium, Harry Hare, Chairman and Co-Founder of CIO Africa by dx5, challenged CIOs to rethink their expanding responsibilities and consider the possibility of progressing into chief executive roles.

Hare noted that the CIO position was becoming increasingly complex, with organisations expecting technology leaders to oversee cybersecurity, talent, IT costs and technology decisions shaping business strategy.

He argued that CIOs had a unique view of organisational operations because businesses increasingly depend on digital systems.

"Businesses are run on systems. And who runs the system?" he asked.

Hare cited the progression of Kenyan technology executives into top leadership positions as evidence of this shift. He challenged CIOs to consider whether their career ambitions should extend beyond technology leadership.

"Should I be planning my exit from the CIO into CEO? Just a thought," he posed.

He also urged delegates to treat the symposium as a peer-learning platform, encouraging them to challenge presenters on the decisions, technologies and implementation approaches behind projects featured in the CIO100 survey.

The 2026 gathering, running from November 25 to 27 at Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort in Diani, Kwale County, is themed Innovation at Scale: Driving Business Growth Through IT Leadership.

It brings together more than 400 technology leaders from over 10 African countries across three stages: Arena for leadership discussions, Matrix for technical sessions and Nexus for sector-specific case studies.

The programme covers banking and fintech, healthcare, insurance, government, telecommunications, manufacturing and education, alongside discussions on AI, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and enterprise transformation.

The symposium will conclude on Friday with the CIO of the Year Gala Awards Dinner, where the overall winner and regional CIO of the Year recipients for East, West, North and Southern Africa will be announced.