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Mark Mulatya CEO Sanlam Investment during the Launch of the Sanlam Allianz Investments 2025 Sustainability Report in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Investment manager Sanlam Allianz Investments Limited (SAIL) yesterday published its first sustainability report, ahead of new sustainability reporting requirements that are set to come to effect in 2027. The adoption will be inline with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The new rules will require investment managers and pension funds to disclose how environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks affect investment decisions and business operations.

The 2025 report themed; Performance with Purpose, outlines the firm’s approach to ESG considerations into its investment activities, operations and stakeholder engagements across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The publication provides an overview of the firm’s sustainability performance during 2025 and its priorities for the years ahead. By publishing it, SAIL said it is showing clients, regulators and the market how it manages ESG risks before the new standards take effect in Kenya in January.

The firm said it continues to strengthen its position as a leading investment manager while expanding access to investment opportunities for both institutional and retail investors.

The report outlines progress across five key focus areas, including financial inclusion, responsible investing, governance, people development and environmental stewardship.

“Performance matters, but what that performance makes possible matters even more. If more people can access investment opportunities, then that’s performance worth talking about,” said SAIL chief executive Jonathan Stichbury.