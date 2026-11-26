The National Treasury has been urged to moderate its economic growth projections for 2027, amid concerns that election-related uncertainty and other economic shocks could weigh on performance. Experts say the government’s 5.1 per cent growth target may be overly optimistic, given the slowdown in economic activity recorded during previous election cycles.

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