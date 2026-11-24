Kenya wants to attract investors, but corruption is blocking that goal.
Medium-sized businesses are hit hardest, with nearly half of them saying they are forced to pay bribes to get basic public services. Around the world, these firms are known as engines of growth, innovation and job creation, but in Kenya, corruption is killing many of them.
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