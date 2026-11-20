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Access to affordable credit, insurance and other financial services remains a challenge for many individuals and businesses across Africa, creating opportunities for technology companies seeking to bridge the gaps.

Pan-African venture capital firm First Circle Capital has raised Sh3.38 billion through its inaugural fund to invest in early-stage fintech businesses developing solutions for the continent's financial services sector.

The female-led investment firm, which has offices in Kampala, Nairobi, Casablanca and Cape Town, announced the final close of First Circle Africa Fund I on Wednesday. The fund will support companies at the pre-seed and seed stages.

Its investments will cover six areas: insurance technology, alternative lending, financial infrastructure and interoperability, climate finance, financial software and regulatory technology.

“Significant gaps remain in key verticals such as financial access, interoperability, digital infrastructure, and the availability of specialised financial products,” said Agnes Aistleitner, Co-Founder and Partner at First Circle Capital.

The strategy, which the firm describes as FinTech 2.0, seeks to move beyond the first generation of African fintech businesses built largely around payments and lending to companies addressing other gaps in how financial services are accessed and delivered.

These include making credit and insurance more accessible, improving digital financial systems and reducing the cost of providing services.

The firm is also looking at businesses using artificial intelligence to automate operations and develop financial products.

Investors in the fund include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bpifrance, MSMEDA, Axian, the Dutch Good Growth Fund, Stellar Foundation and FSD Africa.

The fund has a pan-African investment mandate covering Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Uganda, Ghana and Francophone Africa.

Selma Ribica, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, said the fund would focus on businesses addressing persistent gaps in access to financial services.

“The next generation of African fintech leaders will be those addressing the structural challenges that continue to limit access to financial services across the continent,” she said.

Ribica said artificial intelligence was also opening up opportunities for entrepreneurs to develop financial businesses using automation and data-driven systems from the outset.

The firm has so far invested in 18 companies across the continent, including businesses working in payments, lending, insurance, climate finance and fraud prevention.

Its portfolio includes TurnStay, a South African company developing cross-border payment systems for travel businesses, and Morocco-based WafR, which uses neighbourhood retailers to facilitate digital transactions.

Other investments include Scale, which provides card infrastructure for businesses and fintech companies, Orca Fraud, which develops fraud prevention technology, and Opareta, which provides software and data solutions for mobile money agent networks.

Aistleitner said opportunities remained in making payments cheaper, expanding access to credit and insurance and improving financial services for sectors such as agriculture and energy.

The firm also provides support to businesses seeking additional investment and commercial partnerships, with several of its portfolio companies now progressing towards Series A funding.

Robert Smith, Partner and Head of Operations, said the fund would focus on businesses combining an understanding of African markets with technology to improve how financial products are delivered.