Kenya's long-delayed push to become an oil producer entered its final phase on Friday when Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ, the company operating the country's flagship upstream project, began drilling at the Amosing field in Turkana County and confirmed it is targeting first commercial production on December 1.

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