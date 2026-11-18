A barista prepares coffee for visitors during the launch of the Kenya Coffee Flavour Map at Shamba Events Centre in Loresho, Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Nandi coffee farmers, through the Nandi Coffee Cooperative Union and its brokerage arm, have traditionally sold their coffee through the auction system. Their earnings have largely been determined by the quality and grade of the beans, as well as prevailing international market prices.

The Union broker, Ben Alex Koech, says they also occasionally secure direct-sale buyers, particularly those interested in importing the coffee, roasting it locally or supplying it to other markets.