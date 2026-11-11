Premium wines gain ground in Kenyan market

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Premium wines gain popularity as Kenya’s wine market expands. [iStockphoto]

Kenya’s wine market expanded by three per cent in 2025 to 29.3 million litres, supported by a wider range of products as producers sought to attract consumers beyond traditional red wine drinkers.

The market is also showing a shift towards higher-value wines, with South African exports to Kenya rising by six per cent in value to $8.3 million (about Sh1.07 billion) in the 2025/26 financial year, even as volumes fell by four per cent to 3.4 million litres, according to South African Wine Industry Information and Systems (SAWIS).

The contrasting growth in export value and decline in volumes suggests an opportunity for producers to increase earnings by targeting the premium segment rather than relying on higher sales volumes alone.

However, competition remains stiff, with Kenyan consumers having access to wines from established producing countries, including South Africa, France, Italy, Spain and Chile.

It is against this backdrop that Wines of South Africa (WoSA) is investing in wine education, targeting consumers, hospitality professionals and aspiring sommeliers to build familiarity with different varieties and encourage more informed purchasing decisions.

The organisation says it has trained more than 3,000 Kenyans through physical introductory wine courses over the years, while thousands more have accessed its free online Level 1 and Level 2 courses, available to learners across Africa.

The training introduces participants to wine varieties, tasting techniques, the characteristics of different wine-producing regions and the South African wine industry. It also seeks to equip hospitality workers and students with knowledge they can apply when serving customers, recommending wines and developing food menus.

Speaking during a three-day wine activation at Artcaffé Market in Nairobi, Matome Mbatha, Africa Market Manager at WoSA, said consumer education was central to growing demand for South African wines.

“When we have people educated about wine, we will have growth and appreciation of wine as a drink of choice. It is also important that we educate people on the responsible use of alcohol,” he said.

The activation held in October brought together 20 South African wine brands through guided tastings, masterclasses and direct engagement with wine representatives.

Participants explored varieties including Pinotage, Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc, alongside rosé and Cap Classique, South Africa’s traditional-method sparkling wine.

The sessions were designed to help consumers understand what distinguishes different wines, including their grape varieties, flavour profiles and production methods. This knowledge can also influence purchasing decisions, particularly as consumers become more willing to experiment with wines beyond familiar labels.

Food pairing is another area of wine education that WoSA is seeking to promote. Understanding how wine interacts with food can help consumers make choices based on taste rather than price or familiarity.

For instance, lighter white wines such as Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc can complement fish and seafood, while fuller-bodied reds such as Pinotage can work well with grilled meats. Sparkling wines can also accompany a range of foods, including appetisers, making them suitable for occasions beyond celebrations.

Sylvia Karanja, founder of S & S Atelier and East Africa Lead for WoSA, said younger consumers were becoming more interested in exploring wine experiences, education and food pairings.

“We are seeing a younger consumer becoming more open to wine experiences, wine pairing and wine education. South African wines resonate strongly within this market because they are fruit-forward, approachable and diverse. More consumers are now moving from entry-level wines towards mid-tier and premium selections, and that shift is reshaping the wine conversation in East Africa,” she said.

South African producers are also looking to benefit from this growing interest by introducing consumers to varieties that distinguish their industry from competitors.

One of these is Pinotage, an indigenous South African grape variety that has become a recognisable part of the country’s wine identity.

Prince Mtaro, Brand Manager at Diemersfontein Wine & Country Estate, said the winery had been supplying the Kenyan market for more than a decade, with its Pinotage gaining recognition among local consumers.

“We have been working in the Kenyan market for over a decade, and our Pinotage, to be specific, has become well recognised. You will find our wines in Kenya Airways Business Class, Artcaffé and some of the country’s prominent hotels. It has been quite a journey, and we are excited about the market,” he said.

The estate’s signature Pinotage is associated with coffee and chocolate flavour notes, offering consumers a different expression of the grape variety.

For WoSA, partnerships with retailers and hospitality businesses provide an additional route to reaching consumers beyond formal wine trade events. The Artcaffé activation brought producers and consumers together in a retail setting, allowing people to taste different wines and interact with those involved in producing and distributing them.

The organisation is betting that a more knowledgeable consumer base, supported by trained hospitality professionals, will help create sustained demand for South African wines as competition in Kenya’s wine market continues.