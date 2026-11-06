Equity Group invests Sh99.5b in social impact and sustainability

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi (centre) and Equity Bank Kenya MD Moses Nyabanda (right) during the launch of the 2025 Sustainability Report in Nairobi. [ James Wanzala, Standard]

Equity Group Holdings Plc invested a total of Sh99.5 billion in social impact and sustainability initiatives across its regional markets in 2025.

This is according to its 2025 Sustainability Report, released in Nairobi on Thursday.