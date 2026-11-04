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How two ponds built a successful fish enterprise

By Benard Sanga | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
From two ponds to a thriving enterprise, Ann Akinyi is helping transform fish farming across Kenya. [Courtesy]

When Ann Akinyi started Apondo Fish Farm (AFF) in Ahero, Kisumu County, in 2017, she did not envision that the two fish ponds would grow into a thriving aquaculture enterprise that would later supply up to three million fish fingerlings to farmers in 15 counties.

The farm has not only enabled others to kick-start their dreams, but it has also trained more than 1,500 farmers in fish husbandry, pond management and commercial aquaculture, helping them acquire the skills needed to improve production and make fish farming a profitable business.

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Related Topics

Fish Farming Aquaculture Business Kisumu County Tilapia Fingerling Production
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