Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya to get 15,000 smart weather stations in African farming project

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Metos is planning to integrate their intelligence weather systems to mobile phones so that farmers they can get real time data. The Ambassador endorsed the launch of Upyield4Africa in Nairobi to help promote Food security in Africa and capacity build farmers in Kenya.[David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya is expected to receive 15,000 smart weather stations under a plan by an Austrian agricultural technology company to install 100,000 units across Africa.

The stations will collect localised data on rainfall, temperature, humidity, soil moisture and leaf wetness, which farmers can use to guide decisions on planting, irrigation, fertiliser application and pest and disease control.

The data will be available through FieldClimate, the company's digital platform, which provides weather forecasts and crop disease information through online and mobile applications.

Pessl Instruments founder and Chief Executive Gottfried Pessl said access to field-level weather information would help farmers make decisions based on conditions in their specific locations.

"Smallholder farmers need reliable, localised information to make better decisions throughout the farming cycle. By combining field-level measurements with weather forecasts and disease models, we can help farmers anticipate risks, improve resource utilisation and increase productivity," he said.

AgriMet Data Kenya will serve as the local implementation partner, handling the distribution, installation and maintenance of the stations, as well as farmer training and technical support.

Austrian Ambassador to Kenya Simone Knapp said the project would strengthen cooperation between Kenya and Austria in the application of agricultural technology.

The initiative also proposes organising farmers into production clusters linked to agricultural advisers, input suppliers, financial institutions and produce buyers.

Under the model, Digital Farm Advisors will help farmers interpret weather and crop data, select farm inputs and coordinate production based on market demand.

The arrangement is intended to address challenges including fragmented production, limited access to technical advice and difficulties meeting the volume and quality requirements of commercial buyers.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Weather Stations Metos Kenya's Agriculture Sector
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
National
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
Cost of living crisis deepens as inflation hits 7.3pc ahead of polls
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hrs ago
Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Opposition leaders invoke 2002 unity as Sifuna launches Linda Mwananchi
Can ODM hold Nairobi after Sifuna's exit and Raila's death?
By Okumu Modachi 5 hrs ago
Can ODM hold Nairobi after Sifuna's exit and Raila's death?
University lecturers to get salary increases of up to Sh74,000
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
University lecturers to get salary increases of up to Sh74,000
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
How Kenyans defrauded US students millions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved