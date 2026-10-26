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Competition Authority approves tycoon's takeover of ABC Bank

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 26, 2026
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ABC Bank was licensed in 1984 by the Central Bank of Kenya with total assets of about Sh50 billion, according to the 2025 Bank Supervision Annual Report. [File, Standard]

Kenyan healthcare tycoon Jayesh Umesh Saini has won the competition watchdog’s approval to take sole control of African Banking Corporation (ABC Bank), a small-tier lender with 12 branches.

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