Bribery claims emerge as Nakuru MCAs vote against ouster motions

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika before the Senate Devolution Committee at Bunge Towers on September 17, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For three weeks, from September 29, 2026, the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Nakuru began interrogating top Nakuru County Executives.

The County Executive Committee Members (CECMs), Chief Officers (CO) and other top executives from the 10 departments in the county were grilled over budgetary allocations, against actual implementation.