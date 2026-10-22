Dangote buys 25pc of Kenya Pipeline for Sh42.5b, cements grip on regional fuel trade

President William Ruto and businessman Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Mokowe, Lamu County. [PCS]

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) for about Sh42.5 billion, extending his reach into the region’s fuel distribution network in a deal that places him at the centre of Kenya's long-delayed oil production ambitions.

Dangote, founder and chief executive of Dangote Industries Ltd, disclosed the deal at an event in London on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.