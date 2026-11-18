As President William Ruto prepares to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, Kenyans will be looking beyond the government's achievements to demand answers on a raft of unresolved grievances that have defined his four years in office.



From the high cost of living and rising taxation to corruption, abductions, unemployment and questions surrounding the legality of his expanded Cabinet, the President faces growing pressure to demonstrate that his administration has listened to citizens and acted on their concerns.



The address comes against the backdrop of a presidency that has repeatedly promised economic transformation, fiscal discipline and accountable leadership, but has also faced waves of public discontent over the rising cost of living and the perceived disconnect between government policies and the realities facing ordinary households.

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