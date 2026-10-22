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Slash cost of doing business, CEOs urge government

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 22, 2026
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Kenyan chief executives have urged President William Ruto's government to urgently reduce the cost of doing business, warning that high levies, compliance burdens and expensive credit are stifling expansion and holding back job creation, according to a newly published Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey.

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President William Ruto CBK Survey Central Bank of Kenya Kenyan CEOs
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