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EPRA warns of fuel price pressures after bombing of two vessels

By Irene Githinji | Oct. 20, 2026
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EPRA warns Middle East conflict and attacks on Kenya-bound fuel vessels could drive prices higher. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s latest fuel supply disruptions may have been triggered by the bombing of two vessels carrying fuel destined for the country, as escalating conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt shipments from the Gulf region.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Eng Edward Mwirigi told Parliament that recent attacks on two critical fuel infrastructure assets and vessels disrupted supplies, forcing importers to seek alternative sources at reportedly higher costs.

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Fuel Prices EPRA Middle East Conflict Oil Crisis
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