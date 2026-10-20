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Treasury seeks disposal of old cars, furniture in hunt for cash

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 20, 2026
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Treasury orders auction of old government vehicles, furniture and equipment to raise cash. [File, Standard]

After selling a stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and trying to offload a stake in Safaricom, President William Ruto's cash-strapped government has turned to a less glamorous source of funds: used vehicles, ageing furniture, and obsolete computer equipment held by public entities.

The government, through the National Treasury, has ordered all public entities to auction off those assets immediately, as the Ruto administration scours every corner of the State for cash to service a mounting debt pile.

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Related Topics

Public Debt Government Asset Disposal National Treasury William Ruto Government
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