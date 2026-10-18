Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Creatives to tackle AI, digital power at Mombasa Afrotellers conference

By Juliet Omelo | Oct. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

The four-day Afrotellers Conference will discuss ownership of African stories, cultural representation and the future of the continent’s creative economy. [iStock Photo]

African creatives and storytellers will meet in Mombasa later this month to confront questions over who controls the continent’s narratives as artificial intelligence and global digital platforms reshape how stories are created, distributed and consumed.

The four-day Afrotellers Conference, scheduled for October 28 to 31 at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, will bring together media professionals, researchers, policymakers and cultural practitioners from across Africa to discuss ownership of African stories, cultural representation and the future of the continent’s creative economy.

Under the theme ‘Narrative Sovereignty in the Age of AI and Shifting Global Power’, the conference will examine how algorithms, emerging technologies and digital platforms influence which African stories reach global audiences, how they are represented and who benefits from their circulation.

The gathering seeks to address the power to shape, own, distribute and preserve African narratives at a time when technology is transforming the creative industry.

Afrotellers founder and executive director Willson Chivhanga said hosting the conference in Mombasa would ground the discussions in the city’s cultural heritage while connecting local creatives to a wider continental network.

“Mombasa allows us to place conversations around narrative sovereignty within a living cultural and creative ecosystem. We want participants to engage with the city, its people, its stories and its creative community, while creating opportunities for local practitioners to connect with a wider African network,’’ Chivhanga said

He said the benefits of the conference should extend beyond the four-day gathering through lasting relationships, opportunities and collaborations among storytellers and creative communities.

The programme will examine three key areas: artificial intelligence and algorithmic colonialism, policy and advocacy, and the sustainability of Africa’s cultural and creative economies.

The discussions are expected to explore how emerging technologies and digital platforms affect African storytelling, alongside the policies and institutions needed to strengthen the sector.

Beyond questions of representation, the conference will also consider the economic realities facing creatives and how storytelling can contribute to sustainable livelihoods, stronger institutions and resilient creative industries.

Afrotellers co-founder and partnerships and programmes lead Bekithemba Ntini said local participation was central to the initiative’s approach.

“For us, local partnership is central to how Afrotellers builds, which is building with the community. Working alongside local cultural organisations, creatives, institutions and knowledge holders allows Afrotellers to listen, learn and create something rooted in the place and its people,” Ntini said.

The organisers are working with local partners, including Swahili Pot FM, to bring the inaugural Afrotellers Festival to Mombasa. The festival will merge with Pwani Gat Talent to provide a platform for local and pan-African talent, stories and creative expression.

Alongside the main discussions, the Afrotellers Market will give creatives, cultural practitioners and entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their work and connect with audiences.

The conference is expected to attract participants from Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Togo, Madagascar and Mali, among other countries.

Afrotellers is building a network of country and local hubs to connect storytellers, encourage knowledge exchange and strengthen collaboration across the continent.

Organisers say the gathering will also provide an opportunity to develop partnerships and identify ways to sustain creative networks after the conference ends.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence Afrotellers Conference Creative Economy AI Creatives
.

Latest Stories

84 HR officers linked to Sh6.2 billion payroll fraud sent on forced leave
84 HR officers linked to Sh6.2 billion payroll fraud sent on forced leave
Crime and Justice
By James Wanzala
12 mins ago
Kakamega man busted feasting on roasted neighbours' dogs
Western
By Bernard Lusigi
27 mins ago
Armed parent neutralises 16-year-old gunman who killed teacher, 3 pupils in US school
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lessons teachers can learn from lecturers' class of hardball tactics
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Lessons teachers can learn from lecturers' class of hardball tactics
From Korogocho to the boardroom
By Manuel Ntoyai 1 hr ago
From Korogocho to the boardroom
From 'Chogo' to senate bid: Winnie Odinga steps out of Raila's shadow
By Eunice Omollo 2 hrs ago
From 'Chogo' to senate bid: Winnie Odinga steps out of Raila's shadow
Revealed: How counties fail to convert budget allocations for development projects
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Revealed: How counties fail to convert budget allocations for development projects
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved