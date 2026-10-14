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Businesses urged to build resilience amid global shocks

By Noel Nabiswa | Oct. 14, 2026
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KCB Group Chief Executive Paul Russo. [File, Standard]

Kenyan businesses have been urged to diversify markets, strengthen supply chains and explore new investment opportunities to withstand global economic shocks and sustain growth.

Speaking during KCB’s PowerTalk forum in Nairobi yesterday, industry leaders said geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices, climate risks and shifting interest rates continue to expose businesses to rising costs and economic uncertainty.

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Related Topics

Kenyan Businesses Economic Resilience KCB PowerTalk Forum Investment Opportunities
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