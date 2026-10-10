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Ruto's re-election bid caught between IMF's tough conditions and Kenyans pleading for relief

By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi | Oct. 10, 2026
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Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are locked in a standoff over a new financing programme, with the Fund reluctant to sign a deal month to a General Election.

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Ruto's re-election bid caught between IMF's tough conditions and Kenyans pleading for relief
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