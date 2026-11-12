Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for musician Sweet Lady murder

Audio By Vocalize

A man accused of killing Kalenjin secular musician Joan Cherono in 2019 has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison by the High Court in Bomet.

Duncan Ongoro was found guilty after the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that he caused Cherono’s death on 19 November 2019.

Delivering the ruling at the Bomet High Court, Justice Julius Ngarngar said the court had considered the case presented by all parties and found beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had committed the offence.

“The court today finds you guilty of murder for causing the death of Joan Cherono on November 19, 2019, which you committed at Kasarani area within Bomet Town. According to testimonies by the witnesses fronted by the prosecution, and according to your arguments, the court has proven beyond reasonable doubt that you committed the offence as alleged,” read part of the judgment by Justice Ngarngar.

The judge then sentenced Ongoro to 30 years in prison and informed him of his right to appeal within 14 days.

Ongoro was said to have struck Cherono, also known as Sweet Lady, on the head with a blunt object following an altercation.

Ongoro was a prison warder at Bomet GK Prison at the time of the incident.

The two were reportedly on bad terms while living at the Kasarani estate in Bomet town before the altercation that led to the singer’s death.

Cherono was rushed to Longisa County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, bleeding from the ears.

A family member who spoke after the judgment and requested anonymity praised the judge, saying justice had been done for the family. The family member also expressed confidence in the way the presiding judge had handled the case.

"I appreciate the work done by Judge Julius Ngarngar. It has been a long journey, and now justice has been done. And more so, I thought that the case was going to be compromised, but dear God Almighty also intervened, "He said.

He stated that Cherono was one of the family's breadwinners and her death has left a significant impact on the family.

“It was a blow even to her siblings who are still in school, but justice has been done”, adding that the family was not aware of Cherono's relationship with Ongoro.

“If they were cohabiting with her, we were not aware as a family, and that does not justify the murder,” he added.