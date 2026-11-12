Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for musician Sweet Lady murder

By Kiprono Kurgat | Nov. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A man accused of killing Kalenjin secular musician Joan Cherono in 2019 has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison by the High Court in Bomet.

Duncan Ongoro was found guilty after the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that he caused Cherono’s death on 19 November 2019.

Delivering the ruling at the Bomet High Court, Justice Julius Ngarngar said the court had considered the case presented by all parties and found beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had committed the offence.

“The court today finds you guilty of murder for causing the death of Joan Cherono on November 19, 2019, which you committed at Kasarani area within Bomet Town. According to testimonies by the witnesses fronted by the prosecution, and according to your arguments, the court has proven beyond reasonable doubt that you committed the offence as alleged,” read part of the judgment by Justice Ngarngar.

The judge then sentenced Ongoro to 30 years in prison and informed him of his right to appeal within 14 days.

Ongoro was said to have struck Cherono, also known as Sweet Lady, on the head with a blunt object following an altercation.

Ongoro was a prison warder at Bomet GK Prison at the time of the incident.

The two were reportedly on bad terms while living at the Kasarani estate in Bomet town before the altercation that led to the singer’s death.

Cherono was rushed to Longisa County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, bleeding from the ears.

A family member who spoke after the judgment and requested anonymity praised the judge, saying justice had been done for the family. The family member also expressed confidence in the way the presiding judge had handled the case.

"I appreciate the work done by Judge Julius Ngarngar. It has been a long journey, and now justice has been done. And more so, I thought that the case was going to be compromised, but dear God Almighty also intervened, "He said.

He stated that Cherono was one of the family's breadwinners and her death has left a significant impact on the family.

“It was a blow even to her siblings who are still in school, but justice has been done”, adding that the family was not aware of Cherono's relationship with Ongoro.

“If they were cohabiting with her, we were not aware as a family, and that does not justify the murder,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Musician Joan Cherono Musician Sweet Lady Joan Cherono Murder
.

Latest Stories

Oburu Oginga back in senate after illness
Oburu Oginga back in senate after illness
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Kajiado race will be interesting to watch as Lenku exits the scene
Opinion
By Okech Kendo
2 hrs ago
The good and the bad of the Abshir disappearance ruling
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Survey gives Sifuna an edge over Ruto, signals battle for Raila bloc
By Jacob Ochiro and Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Survey gives Sifuna an edge over Ruto, signals battle for Raila bloc
Kuppet loses out as Ruto plans to merge primary and junior schools funding
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Kuppet loses out as Ruto plans to merge primary and junior schools funding
State extends high sulphur fuel import waiver by six months
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
State extends high sulphur fuel import waiver by six months
Of Ruto's doublespeak, from cost of living, abductions to foreign policy
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Of Ruto's doublespeak, from cost of living, abductions to foreign policy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved