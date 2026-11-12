LSK blames State agencies for lack of accountability on abductions

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Lawyers on Wednesday piled pressure on the government to release their abducted colleague, Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, staging protests at Supreme Court and at police head offices. [File,Standard]

Lawyers on Wednesday piled pressure on the government to release their abducted colleague, Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, staging protests at Supreme Court and at police head offices.

Some 12 days after the alleged abduction of advocate, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) continued to put the blame squarely on the doorstep of the State agencies, for lack of accountability.

On Wednesday, the lawyers also escalate their pursuit of justice for Ayub Mohamud who was allegedly abducted with Abshir.

Led by LSK President Charles Kanjama and a section of civil society groups, the lawyers staged a peaceful demonstration clad in purple ribbons and holding placards, marching from the Supreme Court to different offices demanding the state to produce Abshir and Ayub Mohamud Maalim who was also allegedly abducted after Abshir.

LSK Vice President Teresia Wavinya raised an alarm over what they termed as an increasingly worrying pattern of enforced disappearances with no apparent decisive action taken.

"We are particularly alarmed by the increasing number of reported cases of enforced disappearances in 2026. Apparent failure of accountability mechanisms to secure timely investigations and prosecutions and the continued lack of accountability for violations attributed to law enforcement officers." Wavinya said.

Teresia said that according to their data there have been 25 cases of abductions recorded between January and October, with October alone accounting for four cases while June recorded the highest with 15 cases.

"These figures paint a deeply troubling picture of the state of human rights protection and the safety of persons in Kenya. The continued occurrence of these violations without timely and effective investigations and accountability, risks normalizing impunity and eroding public confidence in state institutions." she said.

Teresia also said that another third person was allegedly abducted with Abshir and Ayub, but his identity remains unknown.

She expressed dissatisfaction that despite lawyers taking measures within their purview including the habeas corpus application and demonstrations in connection to the matter, security agents have been tone deaf.

Regardless, they said that they will press on with the calls to demand for an end to abductions.

"We are not relenting to call upon all the State agencies who are responsible to produce our member Abshir and also produce Ayub whom they were abducted together," said Wavinya.

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also been called out for failing to conclude investigations into cases of human rights violations, with lawyers raising claims of internal sabotage.