Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenya draws Botswana for SACCO lessons

By David Njaaga | Oct. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya National Police DT SACCO Chairman David Mategwa (left), Botswana Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe (centre) and CEO Solomon Atsiaya (right) during the delegation’s visit to the SACCO.

Kenya is drawing interest from Botswana as it seeks lessons from the local cooperative sector to strengthen savings and credit cooperative societies (SACCOs).

Kenya National Police DT SACCO hosted a Botswana delegation on Thursday, October 8,  for discussions on governance, digital financial services, financial sustainability and how SACCOs can adapt to changing member needs.

The visit brought Botswana Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe to the SACCO, where he led the delegation seeking practical lessons that could inform reforms in Botswana’s cooperative sector.

“The discipline of your board members is remarkable. From today’s interactions, we have learned a great deal. We are not only taking learnings with us; we now know what we are going to act on,” said Gaolathe.

The discussions covered governance, member education, savings mobilisation, digital financial services, institutional sustainability and strategic partnerships.

The interest from Botswana comes as its SACCO sector undergoes regulatory and operational changes.

More than 27 SACCOs under the Botswana Savings and Credit Cooperative Association (BOSCCA) had mobilised more than P2 billion in savings, issued more than P1.9 billion in credit and served more than 60,000 members by December 2025, according to Botswana government reporting.

Botswana placed SACCOs under the oversight of the Bank of Botswana through the Banking Act 2023, with the changes aimed at improving institutional stability, transparency, accountability and member protection.

The search for lessons from Kenya also predates the current visit. In February 2025, BOSCCA Chief Executive Officer Kefilwe Masalila said Botswana could emulate Kenya’s achievements by strengthening governance, embracing digital transformation and improving collaboration among SACCOs.

Gaolathe has also previously pointed to Kenya as a regional example. In November 2025, he said Kenyan SACCOs contributed about six per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and urged Botswana’s SACCOs to adopt digital technologies, improve governance and expand membership.

Kenya National Police DT SACCO Chairman David Mategwa said the visit showed the value of African institutions learning from one another.

“This visit is a testament to the value of sharing African solutions. We believe the experience gained here can open the door to deeper cooperation between our institutions and contribute to the growth of the cooperative movement across the continent,” said Mategwa.

The SACCO’s Chief Executive Officer Solomon Angutsa Atsiaya said its transformation had centred on responding to members’ changing needs.

“Our transformation has been driven by a simple principle: a SACCO must continuously evolve around the needs of its members. We are pleased to share both the progress we have made and the lessons from our journey, including the challenges we have had to overcome,” said Atsiaya.

Atsiaya said digitalisation had become a key part of the SACCO’s operations, describing its digital platform as its “biggest branch”.

He also stressed the need to strengthen members’ savings culture.

The engagement could lead to further cooperation after Gaolathe invited Kenya National Police DT SACCO’s leadership to Botswana for a reciprocal learning visit.

The proposed visit would allow the two institutions to exchange experience on governance, digital financial services, financial inclusion and sustainable cooperative growth.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya National Police DT SACCO Botswana Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe SACCO Transformation
.

Latest Stories

'Even if you pay me millions': McCarthy warns Harambee Stars against dreaming too big at AFCON 2027
'Even if you pay me millions': McCarthy warns Harambee Stars against dreaming too big at AFCON 2027
Football
By Robert Abong'o
36 mins ago
Replace Kaguku market contractor immediately, DP Kindiki orders
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
55 mins ago
Wamuchomba questions ownership of Nairobi coffee exchange
Nairobi
By Herman Kamariki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court certifies urgent fresh petition challenging Dangote Lamu refinery
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Court certifies urgent fresh petition challenging Dangote Lamu refinery
'Italian agents' and alleged DCI officers linked to Sh8.9m plot
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
'Italian agents' and alleged DCI officers linked to Sh8.9m plot
2027 plan: Gachagua's DCP to partner with Sifuna's TEP
By Ndung’u Gachane 8 hrs ago
2027 plan: Gachagua's DCP to partner with Sifuna's TEP
Inside Raila Odinga's mausoleum: A memorial built around legacy
By Rodgers Otiso 8 hrs ago
Inside Raila Odinga's mausoleum: A memorial built around legacy
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved