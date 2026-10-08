Kenya launches green building hub to power sustainable projects

The Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) has launched the Kenya Sustainable and Resilient Built Environment Projects and Solutions Repository.
The repository, which was launched last week in Nairobi during the one-day Kenya Green Building Society Conference 2026, is a national market-development platform designed to improve the visibility of sustainable and resilient projects, products, technologies and investment opportunities across Kenya’s built environment.
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