The power of tiny shifts: How culture makes or breaks strategy

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I have spent considerable time training organisations in culture change and management, and one observation continues to stand out: many organisations do not have a strategy problem; they have a culture problem.

They have beautifully crafted strategic plans, ambitious targets, sophisticated dashboards and compelling corporate values. Yet, somewhere between the boardroom and the frontline, strategy begins to lose oxygen.

Why? Because strategy defines what an organisation intends to achieve, but culture determines how people behave while trying to achieve it. This is where James Clear’s Atomic Habits offers an interesting lens for business. Clear argues that remarkable outcomes are often the result of small improvements repeated consistently. The same principle applies to organisational culture.

Organisations often attempt culture change through major interventions: new values, workshops, restructuring, new leadership slogans or communication campaigns. While all these can be useful, they rarely transform culture on their own.

Culture lives in the small things. It lives in whether managers arrive on time for meetings. Whether leaders listen before making decisions.

Whether employees are punished for raising problems or encouraged to solve them. Whether customer complaints are treated as interruptions or learning opportunities. Whether poor performance is confronted or tolerated because “that is how things are done here”.

These behaviours may appear insignificant individually. But repeated thousands of times, they become organisational habits.

And organisational habits eventually become culture. So, why do organisations struggle to change culture?

One reason is that organisations frequently try to change outcomes without changing behaviours. A company may declare that it wants innovation, yet require five levels of approval before an employee can test a simple idea. It may demand accountability while allowing missed deadlines to go unchallenged. It may proclaim collaboration while rewarding departments almost exclusively for their individual performance.

It may say that people are its greatest asset while managers consistently treat employees as costs to be controlled. The problem is not necessarily that employees resist change. Sometimes, the system itself is teaching them to resist it.

This is where culture can cripple strategic direction. Imagine a business whose strategy requires agility, but whose decision-making remains painfully bureaucratic.

Or a company pursuing digital transformation while rewarding behaviours designed for an analogue world. The strategy may be sound, but the organisational habits are pulling in the opposite direction.

The strategy says “move forward”. The culture says “this is how we have always done it”.

That is strategic paralysis. According to James Clear, on the power of tiny gains, organisations seeking quantum leaps often make the mistake of looking for quantum-sized interventions. But remarkable transformation can begin with remarkably small changes.

If you want greater accountability, start by changing how commitments are made and followed up.

If you want innovation, create small spaces where people can experiment without excessive bureaucracy. If you want customer-centricity, change the questions managers ask in their weekly meetings.

If you want leaders who develop people, make coaching a recurring leadership behaviour rather than an annual training topic.

The principle is simple: Change the repeated behaviour, and eventually the organisational pattern will change. This is because tiny gains consistently done compound. A one-per-cent improvement in how meetings are conducted may seem insignificant. But repeated across hundreds of meetings and teams, it can fundamentally alter how an organisation communicates and makes decisions.

A practical example is Toyota. It built a major part of its organisational culture around Kaizen, which means “continuous improvement” through small, regular, and incremental changes, usually translated as continuous improvement.

Rather than relying only on occasional large-scale transformation projects, employees are encouraged to identify and address small problems continuously. So, how do organisations make quantum leaps? Perhaps the answer is counterintuitive. Stop obsessing about the leap. Start obsessing about the system that produces it.

Quantum results often emerge from the accumulation of disciplined, consistent, seemingly ordinary improvements.

Culture change, therefore, requires leaders to identify the few behaviours that are strategically important, make them visible, reinforce them consistently and remove systems that contradict them.

The writer is an adjunct lecturer at a local private university and founder of The Loop Consulting