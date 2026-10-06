Kenyans can now buy into Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO after CMA nod

The move marks the first transaction of its kind since Kenya issued its Policy Guidance Note on Global Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Notes. [PCS]

Kenyan investors won the green light on Monday to buy into Africa’s largest-ever share sale, after the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) approved a fast-track offering document that opens Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals’ record initial public offering to the country.

The approval allows Renaissance Capital (Kenya) Limited, a licensed investment bank, to issue global depositary receipts, certificates representing shares in the Nigerian refiner, that will be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and settled in Kenyan shillings.