Kenya's public finance reforms stir regional interest

For years, Kenya's public finance reforms lived in spreadsheets and email chains. When officers moved, their institutional knowledge often went with them.
That is now history. At the Digital Transformation Public Sector Forum in Mombasa this week, officials presented REFORMiS, a system designed and built within the National Treasury that brings planning, spending, reporting and institutional knowledge together in one place.
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