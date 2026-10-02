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Jambojet resumes flights to Entebbe

By Raymond Muthee | Oct. 2, 2026
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Jambojet has resumed daily flights between Nairobi and Entebbe, Uganda.[File, Standard]

Jambojet has resumed daily flights between Nairobi and Entebbe, Uganda, ending a suspension that began during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenya Airways-owned low-cost carrier first launched flights to Uganda in 2018 but suspended the route during the pandemic as it concentrated on its domestic network.

The airline is using De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 aircraft on the route, with flights departing Nairobi in the morning and returning from Entebbe in the afternoon.

Introductory one-way fares start from about Sh22,950, although the final fare varies depending on availability and booking conditions.

The return to Entebbe comes as travel between the two countries continues to grow, with business, tourism, sport and cross-border trade  supporting demand for air services.

According to figures presented at the launch, about 234,000 passengers travelled between Kenya and Uganda last year.

Uganda is also Kenya’s second-largest source market for visitors after the United States, with tourism officials targeting growth in overall traveller numbers between the two countries to about 300,000.

Kenya's High Commissioner to Uganda Ababu Namwamba said the renewed flight connection would help turn the close relationship between the two countries into greater economic activity.

“You are returning to a space that is closely joined to Kenya. We and Uganda are one in so many respects. More and more Ugandans want to go to Kenya, and more and more Kenyans want to visit Uganda. It is a mutually beneficial arrangement. If we facilitate this shared prosperity so that more Ugandans can come to Kenya as more Kenyans visit Uganda, it will unleash the full potential of both countries,” he said.

Jambojet chief executive Karanja Ndegwa said the airline was returning to Uganda with greater experience and a larger operation than when it first entered the market.

“We come back stronger than before, because the last time we came, we were just three years into operations. Now we have 12 years. We are coming back with a clear proposition,” Ndegwa said.

The airline has grown significantly since its launch. In 2024, it carried 1.257 million passengers, up from 1.209 million the previous year, while its revenues increased by 16 per cent.

Ndegwa said the airline was also improving its operational reliability. As September ended, Jambojet’s on-time performance stood at 86.3 per cent, while its year-to-date average was 84.6 per cent.

“Our board members set a target of 85 per cent, and at 84.6 per cent, we are confident we will hit that benchmark,” he said.

The renewed route is also expected to support cargo and parcel movement between the two countries, alongside passenger traffic.

Kenya Airways acting chief executive Habil Olaka said the route would serve a relationship that extends beyond tourism.

“So much trade happens between us. There are so many sporting activities that we share. Our runners run from Kenya to Uganda and vice versa. This presents a very good opportunity for passengers, and we hope that it will boost the economic ties between the two countries,” he said.

Aviation Principal Secretary Terry Mbaika said the success of the route should ultimately be judged by the economic activity generated by travellers rather than passenger numbers alone.

“The success of this route will ultimately be measured, not only by the number of passengers carried, but by what those passengers do when they arrive, and what the economic activity generates as a result. Today’s launch should be seen as part of a broader effort to position our region as accessible, competitive, and open to business,” Mbaika said.

Jambojet is also considering expanding its regional network from Uganda to Kenya’s coast.

The airline said it was discussing a direct Entebbe-Mombasa service, which would connect Ugandan travellers with Kenya’s coastal destinations while giving Kenyan travellers another direct link to Uganda.

“We are also promoting Kenya’s coastal destinations. While we are starting with flights between Nairobi and Entebbe, our long-term plan, discussed alongside the High Commissioner, is to introduce direct flights between Entebbe and Mombasa. We look forward to connecting Uganda to the Kenyan coast and encouraging more Kenyans to explore Uganda,” the airline said.

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