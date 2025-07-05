Jambojet expands fleet with revamped aircraft

Jambojet has expanded its fleet to nine aircraft following the return of its first-ever Dash 8-400, registration 5Y-JXA.

The aircraft, originally leased from Abu Dhabi Aviation in 2016, was welcomed back to the fleet on Thursday after a careful re-inspection, modification and certification process.

Speaking at the Jambojet Headquarters on Thursday, Jambojet CEO Karanja Ndegwa said that the JXA will boost capacity on high-demand domestic routes such as Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Malindi and Diani.

“This is our ninth bird, and it is quite exciting,” said Ndegwa. “The market is asking for more capacity, and we are following that demand. This aircraft will help us add more flights to the destinations our customers need most.”

The additional aircraft comes at a time when the airline is seeing a rise in travel, especially from younger, tech-savvy passengers. Ndegwa noted that 60 per cent of Jambojet’s customers last year were aged between 24 and 35.

“They book and check in on their phones, and they just show up at the boarding gate,” he said.

To support this growth, the airline is also addressing infrastructure limitations at some of the country’s busy airports. At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s (JKIA) Unit 1D, where space is often limited, Jambojet is working closely with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to automate services and ease congestion.

“Our goal is to improve the passenger experience,” said Ndegwa. “We want people to move through the airport more easily, without long waiting times.”

The airline confirmed that all its aircraft are on operating leases. “None of our aircraft is on a loan. What we do is recognise the lease as a liability and an asset, according to accounting standards. The key thing is whether the aircraft brings value to the business,” he explained.

Ndegwa added that Jambojet is committed to reducing its environmental impact through modern technology and carbon offset programmes. “We are adopting engines that use less fuel and release fewer emissions. We also partner with travel agents for tree-planting activities, especially at the Coast.”

Looking ahead, the airline plans to grow its fleet further. “We are hopeful of adding two or three more aircraft next year, although global availability remains tight,” said Ndegwa.

Jambojet was recently named Africa’s leading low-cost airline for the fourth year in a row by the World Travel Awards, a recognition the airline says reflects its focus on safety, reliability and customer satisfaction.