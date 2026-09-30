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How irrigation schemes will drive Kenya's next farming push

By David Njaaga | Sep. 30, 2026
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One of the pilot farms in the Galana irrigation scheme project. [File,Standard]

The government is moving to shift irrigation schemes from water supply projects into commercial farming hubs by improving production, value addition and access to markets.

It has selected 10 irrigation schemes covering 14,819 acres and 52,115 farmers for a pilot programme targeting rice, maize, horticulture, vegetables, pulses, potatoes, onions and avocado.

The programme will link farmers to finance, technology, processors, exporters and other buyers as the government seeks to address challenges that have limited the use of irrigated land.

Officials identified post-harvest losses, weak market links, inadequate financing, fragmented production, limited extension services and low adoption of modern farming technologies as key challenges facing farmers.

The State Department for Irrigation plans to strengthen farmer aggregation and cooperatives while improving access to quality inputs and technical support.

It will also work with processors, exporters and other off-takers to create direct market links for farmers and reduce the difficulties they face in selling their produce.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho chaired a multi-agency meeting on Wednesday to discuss measures to increase production and unlock market opportunities within irrigation schemes.

The meeting brought together government agencies and other stakeholders to identify interventions across the agricultural value chain, from production and aggregation to storage, processing, financing and market access.

The State Department for Irrigation will work with county governments, government agencies, development partners, financial institutions, private-sector companies and farmer organisations to implement the pilot programme.

The government wants the approach to turn the selected schemes into commercially viable production hubs where reliable water supply is matched with organised farmers, finance, technology, value addition and established markets.

Officials said the initiative is expected to increase productivity and farm incomes while creating jobs and supporting food security.

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Related Topics

Irrigation Schemes Food Security Market Access Agricultural Production
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