From pot to profit: How Western Kenya is turning dinner staple into cash

Bungoma County Youth Sacco chairperson Julian Nafula and extension service provider Paul Wabomba weigh chicks at a mother brooder in Chwele, Kabuchai Sub-County, Bungoma County. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Chickens are a common sight in many homes across Western Kenya. For generations, however, most households have kept the birds mainly for their own consumption, giving little thought to their potential as a reliable source of income.

Under this system, chickens are left to scratch around the compound, forage in the fields and roost at night, reflecting a long-standing tradition of keeping poultry.