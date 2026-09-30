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From pot to profit: How Western Kenya is turning dinner staple into cash

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Sep. 30, 2026
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Bungoma County Youth Sacco chairperson Julian Nafula and extension service provider Paul Wabomba weigh chicks at a mother brooder in Chwele, Kabuchai Sub-County, Bungoma County. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Chickens are a common sight in many homes across Western Kenya. For generations, however, most households have kept the birds mainly for their own consumption, giving little thought to their potential as a reliable source of income.

Under this system, chickens are left to scratch around the compound, forage in the fields and roost at night, reflecting a long-standing tradition of keeping poultry.

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