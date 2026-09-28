Kenya eyes higher exports to Germany

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Workers package avocados at Keitt Exporters Ltd on Thika Road, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Kenya aims to increase the value of its exports to Germany by encouraging local businesses to move beyond raw produce and invest in processing, branding and market-specific packaging.

Principal Secretary for Industry Juma Mukhwana said Kenyan exporters needed to capture more value from products such as coffee and avocados rather than relying mainly on unprocessed commodities.

“You can have a good product, but does the market know its value? You need to take that product to the market,” Mukhwana said.

He spoke in Nairobi during the launch of 21 Kenyan exporters selected for a three-week market-linkage programme in Mannheim, Germany, from September 28 to October 16.

The exporters, drawn from the tea, avocado, herbs and spices, horticulture, agro-processing and craft sectors, will undergo training, hold business-to-business meetings and develop cooperation proposals with their German counterparts.

Recently, Kenya secured German support to expand smallholder irrigation projects across seven counties in western Kenya following bilateral development talks in Berlin.

The agreement on Thursday, June 25, will support irrigation development in the Lake Region Economic Bloc and build on a German-backed programme that has increased agricultural production and farmer incomes in the Mount Kenya region.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo led the Kenyan delegation during the government-to-government negotiations, while Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho advocated for increased support for smallholder irrigation development.

Joachim Schmitt, head of division at Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), led the German delegation.

The deal follows recent consultations between the State Department for Irrigation and governors from western Kenya, who expressed willingness to co-invest in irrigation projects.

“Annual farmer incomes are projected to increase from Sh12.4 million to Sh45.7 million,” said Kimotho, citing results from irrigation projects implemented under the Smallholder Irrigation Programme in the Mount Kenya region.

Kimotho said five irrigation projects, Miuka, Kandeki, Gatene, Magatianthi and Kiramanti, have been completed, with two already handed over to farmers and currently operational.

According to the State Department for Irrigation, the projects cover about 1,300 acres under mainly high-value horticultural production and benefit 1,540 farmers.

Germany also committed funding for community engagement, project preparation and initiatives aimed at strengthening food security through sustainable and climate-smart agricultural interventions.