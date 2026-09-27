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Kenswitch takes aim at Visa and Mastercard dominance with new local card

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 27, 2026
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A customer pays by credit card. Central Bank of Kenya data shows transactions at point-of-sale terminals totalled Sh297 billion in 2025. [Courtesy, AFP]

Kenyan payments company Kenswitch has launched a domestic card scheme to offer Kenyan banks an alternative to Visa and Mastercard.

The move by the homegrown payments company seeks to expand from connecting financial institutions into the business of card issuance and acceptance.

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Visa And Mastercard Mobile Money Kenswitch Card Card Payments
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