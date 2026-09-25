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KQ signs deal to transform travel

By James Wanzala | Sep. 25, 2026
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Kenya Airways has collaborated with Sabre and Branchspace in rebuilding how customers book, manage and experience their travel.[File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has collaborated with Sabre and Branchspace in rebuilding how customers book, manage and experience their travel.

The new platform, it said, brings more tailored fares and ancillary options, easier bundling of a trip's components, a smoother mobile and digital booking journey and faster airport check-in.  "This is an important transformation of KQs' technology and digital retailing capabilities. The combination of digital commerce and a new PSS foundation will help us create a more flexible and personalised experience for our customers and staff, and enable a seamless transition towards the future of airline retailing," said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at KQ.

The move aligns KQ with IATA's New Distribution Capability standards, an early step for the carrier as an early SkyTeam member.

 Sabre's modular technology allows the airline to modernise in stages rather than in one disruptive cutover, unlocking value as each piece comes online.

"I am incredibly proud that Kenya Airways has chosen Sabre as its strategic technology partner as it upgrades its core systems and advances toward the next generation of travel retailing," said Niklas Andréen, Chief Commercial Officer, Airline Technology at Sabre.

He added: "This decision reflects growing confidence in modular technology that enables carriers to unlock value today while building toward an offer-and-order future."

David Turton, Chief Technical Officer of Branchspace, said the partnership reflects what the firm set out to build.

 "Technology that gives airlines control over their own commercial destiny, supported with know-how and continuous innovation to remain at the cutting edge. Kenya Airways is taking a bold step in its transformation to a modern retailer, and we're proud that our capabilities will be central to making that vision real from day one," said Turton.

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Kenya Airways Sabre and Branchspace KQ Collaboration
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