Kenyan firms eye DRC for exports, raw materials

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Kenyan manufacturers, exporters and logistics companies are turning their attention to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), seeking to tap the vast market not only for exports but also for raw materials, investment and cross-border supply chains.

Between 100 and 150 Kenyan and Congolese businesses, investors and government representatives are expected to participate in the DRC-Kenya Trade Mission and Investment Forum in Kinshasa from November 17 to 21.

The mission, being championed by the Congolese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, comes as Kenyan businesses seek to diversify their markets into DRC amid growing competition and changing demand in traditional export destinations.

Unlike conventional trade missions that largely focus on selling Kenyan products abroad, organisers are seeking to promote two-way commerce, including sourcing of raw materials and investment by companies from both countries.

Congolese Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Ibrahim Lingo said the mission will give businesses from both countries an opportunity to establish partnerships and identify areas of mutual interest.

He said the chamber wants to strengthen commercial ties between Kenya and the DRC while encouraging companies to look beyond traditional markets.

Kassim Were, the CEO of the Congolese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the forum is intended to promote businesses between the two countries and attract investors to the DRC.

“The mission was conceived to promote business between Kenya and DRC and also to invite other investors who are interested in the DRC,” Were said.

The forum will focus on agriculture and agribusiness, mining, energy, education, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, digital economy and financial services.

For Kenyan manufacturers, the opportunity goes beyond selling finished products in the DRC, with potential for sourcing raw materials, investment and developing two-way trade.

Kevian Industries managing director Kimani Rugendo said the company is exploring the DRC as both an export market and a potential source of raw materials.

“We expect to do good business and we expect to create not only one-way business. We want to create two-way, that Congolese can also benefit as we also benefit from them,” he said.

He said Kenyan firms should use the mission to understand the market and identify resources that could support their operations.

“There is a lot that is available from Congo and maybe even a lot more that we don't know about,” he said.

Betty Waringa of the Kenya International Trade and Warehousing Association said the mission could open a new market for logistics players, including freight forwarders and clearing agents.

“For this trade mission, it's going to be a game changer for the logistics industry. It is a new market, which is untapped,” Waringa said.

She urged logistics companies to participate in the mission and establish networks that could facilitate trade between Kenya and the DRC.

Consumer-product manufacturers are similarly seeking to establish a foothold in the Congolese market.

Anderson Gitonga, an export manager at Royal Converters Limited, said the company plans to explore opportunities for its products, including sanitary products.

“Congo market is big and its population is also big. That means there is an opportunity to explore and maybe create more employment,” Gitonga said.

The organisers say Kenyan firms will have an opportunity to exhibit their products and hold business-to-business meetings with potential partners, investors and government officials. Plans are also underway to explore a chartered flight to facilitate the movement of participants from Kenya to Kinshasa.

The mission comes amid efforts to deepen economic integration between the DRC and the East African Community, creating potential for increased regional trade and investment.

For Kenyan businesses, the Kinshasa forum will offer an opportunity to assess the market firsthand, identify commercial partners and explore opportunities in exports, manufacturing, investment, sourcing and logistics.

Organisers say the focus is on building sustainable two-way trade rather than a one-directional export market, with businesses in both countries expected to benefit from stronger commercial ties.