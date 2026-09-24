Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

KTB taps northern Kenya to boost domestic tourism

By Esther Dianah | Sep. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is targeting the untapped potential of the Northern Kenya circuit, positioning the region as a launchpad for a wider domestic tourism drive to lesser-known destinations.

The push forms part of the Board's broader target of 5.6 million bed nights by 2027, anchored in promoting year-round travel across Kenya's diverse regions through a campaign that shifts focus from raising awareness to driving growth in bookings and bed nights.

Dubbed the Hapa Ni Wapi Sales Conversion Campaign, the initiative establishes a national platform that brings together tour operators, county governments and tourism partners under a unified framework for developing and selling structured, ready-to-book travel packages.

Speaking during the flag-off of the first leg in Samburu, KTB Chief Executive June Chepkemei described the launch as a milestone in the Board's efforts to build a more structured domestic tourism market.

According to the CEO, the campaign is intended to showcase the region's wildlife, cultures, landscapes, and community-led conservation.

"This campaign marks a shift in how we approach domestic tourism marketing. Rather than simply raising awareness, we are building direct pathways from interest to booking, working closely with trade partners to package our regions affordably and deliver steady, measurable growth in bed nights nationwide," said Chepkemei.

She noted that domestic tourism has shown steady resilience in recent years, with more Kenyans travelling beyond the familiar coast and savannah circuits, adding that the campaign would help spread visitation more evenly across the calendar year, particularly during the traditionally quiet low and shoulder seasons.

Chalbi Desert and Northern Kenya circuit will serve as the first destination under the initiative, showcasing the untamed beauty of the region and its rich cultural and geographical diversity, before a progressive rollout to Mambrui–Malindi, Western Kenya and other destinations across the country.

The initiative is expected to play a central role in spurring domestic travel growth, serving as a model for how structured, affordable packaging can be replicated across other regional circuits nationwide.

"Our target is to grow bed nights from the 5.15 million recorded in the 2025/26 financial year to 5.6 million this year, and we intend to achieve this through a series of regional activations, starting here in the north before we move to other underexplored circuits later in the year," said Chepkemei.

The CEO further noted the transformation of infrastructure across Northern Kenya as a key enabler and driver of the initiative, adding that improved road access will open up destinations once considered out of reach for ordinary travellers.

According to Tour Operators Society of Kenya (TOSK) Chairperson Raymond Cheruiyot, the campaign is a timely and practical framework that gives the travel trade a structured platform to generate business from the domestic market.

"Our members have long known that Kenyans want to travel locally, but pricing and access have often stood in the way. This campaign gives us a clear structure to package the north affordably and sell it directly, and we are ready to deliver on that promise," said Cheruiyot.

The launch of the campaign comes against the backdrop of sustained expansion in Kenya's domestic tourism market, which has registered consecutive growth in bed nights and visitor numbers over recent years.

Speaking at the event, a County official noted that northern Kenya, long treated as a colonial-era buffer zone, is now opening up as a key tourism frontier. “Tourism is of course a very key aspect in northern Kenya. We have vibrant cultures out here. Of course we have significant wildlife populations,” Guyali Adano, Chief Officer for Tourism, Marsabit County, said.

 “There are people right now in Kenya who don’t know where North Horr is, where Chalbi is,” Guyali Adano said, stressing the need for sustained marketing so that these products become widely known. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KTB Northern Kenya Tourism Domestic Tourism
.

Latest Stories

Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Ukrainian kills priest, wounds four at Polish abbey
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Uganda key witness says Kenya Police planted two guns in Besigye's hotel room
Crime and Justice
By Dickens Okello and Joris Fioriti
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
By Benard Sanga and Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved