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Senators raise concern over Sh500 million Kilifi Industrial park project

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 22, 2026
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Suppliers Association of Kilifi County led by Salim Mwangome before the Senate CPAC Committee during Senate Mashinani in Malindi sub-county on September 21, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Senate Committee on Trade, Industrialisation and Tourism has raised concerns over the implementation status of the Sh500 million County Aggregated Industrial Park (CAIP) in Kilifi County.

During a site visit, Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah questioned how a project of such magnitude could proceed without a feasibility assessment to establish its viability, costs and implementation requirements before the project commenced.

Senator Omtatah said public funds must be backed up by proper planning and public participation, warning that conducting a feasibility study after the project has commenced would amount to merely justifying decisions already made.

“We are concerned about the use of a uniform design and costing model across counties, it should be noted that differences in terrain, labour and material costs could significantly affect project implementation,” said Omtatah.

Representatives from the State Department for Industry told the Committee that while the national government prepared the concept papers for the County Aggregated Industrial Park the responsibility for undertaking feasibility studies was assigned to respective county governments.

Kilifi County officials explained that the site’s sloping terrain had resulted in additional earthworks and costs with Sh55 million allocated for initial works with Sh50 million already spent, mainly on the perimeter wall and earthworks.

The Committee was informed that the National Government has disbursed Sh250 million, while the County Government has allocated Sh50 million in the current financial year with physical works at the site standing at 25 per cent, with payments at approximately 23 per cent.

The Kilifi County Aggregated Industrial Park is planned to host 80 industrial warehouses for value addition in cassava, poultry, mango and fish processing with the county officials present stating that everything possible was being done to complete as per the schedule.

The Senate Committee resolved to convene a consultative meeting bringing together the Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, Industrialisation Principal Secretary and all 47 County Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers responsible for CAIPs.

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Related Topics

Kilifi Industrial Park Senate Committee on Trade Senator Okiya Omtatah Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui
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