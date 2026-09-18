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Kenya mulls raising Sh2.4 trillion to power green energy deals by 2030

By Kamau Macharia | Sep. 18, 2026
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Kenya's green energy drive powers race for global climate investment.[Courtesy]

Kenya aims to mobilise in excess of Sh2.4 trillion largely through public private partnerships to build power infrastructure in its bid to power the national grid with renewable energy by 2030.

Alex Wachira, Principal Secretary Energy, said projects including power transmission lines and power production plants would be financed largely through private sector funds with energy sector entities increasingly being required to present such projects as bankable.

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