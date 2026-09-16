StanChart unveils investment option for the rich

Standard Chartered has unveiled a new investment strategy for its affluent clientele, designed to be more responsive to the fast-changing global economic environment.
The platform, which has already attracted in excess of Sh2.5 billion in assets under management, is intended to offer clients greater flexibility in their investment choices.
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