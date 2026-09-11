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Tea factory embraces value addition to boost consumption, farmer earnings

By Boniface Gikandi | Sep. 11, 2026
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Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu is eyeing the local and international market with flavoured value-added tea. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

A tea factory has manufactured value-added tea for the local and international markets, a strategy employed to increase consumption.

Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu penetrated the lucrative market through flavoured value-added tea, aiming to improve payment to its 10,000 growers, away from using the traditional Mombasa Tea Auction.

The speciality flavoured teas packed in tea bags, namely Premium Kenyan Black CTC Tea, Premium Kenya Ginger Tea, and Premium Kenya Lemon Tea, bear the Mark of Origin.

KTDA National Chairman, Enos Njeru, also a director at the factory launched the products in the market at a function attended by farmers and marketing agents.

Rukuriri factory is among the few factories that have acquired tea bag packaging equipment, designed to accelerate the production of quality teas to satisfy the markets.

“It is my prayer as the KTDA National Chairman to President William Ruto to issue a directive to the public offices in the national and the county governments to consume the local tea, as part of a strategy to increase consumption rate, thus assist in the growth of the economy,” Mr Njeru said.

He urged the management of supermarkets, hotels, private offices, among other stakeholders to consider taking the locally grown tea as part of the initiative to promote the local factories near them.

“The KTDA-managed tea factories should venture into the innovation of producing value-added tea and identifying the markets, as the farmers pluck the quality green leaf,” he said.

He urged farmers across the counties to maintain two leaves and a bud, proper post-harvest handling, and best agricultural practices.

“I challenge other factories to embrace value addition, and our sister factories Mungania and Kathangariri to join us for a healthy competition in building brands and markets, which will ultimately benefit the farmer,” he said.

Rukuriri, he said, has managed to emerge as the best in payment to the farmers owing to the continued reduction of operational costs followed by the effective governance system.

On the tea bonus, he explained that revenues generated by each factory, the costs incurred and the rates ultimately declared to its farmers are matters specifically handled by the leadership and management of that individual factory.

“The declarations are  within the applicable governance and regulatory framework,” he said

Rukuriri Factory Chairman Joseph Rwanjau said the factory will soon unveil its orthodox tea that will be marketed locally and internationally.

“At Rukuriri, we are working towards increasing the local consumption of tea, with the expectation to hit 30 per cent of the production up from five percent,” said Mr Rwanjau.

The youth celebrated the launch of the tea bags saying they will assist in the marketing across the country.

Ben Muli said the products will go along supporting the local farming community.

“For years Rukuriri farmers have remained devoted to maintain quality and now they target to venture into the international market where we are ready to assist," said Muli.

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Related Topics

Rukuriri Tea Factory Value Added Tea KTDA Chairman Enos Njeru Mombasa Tea Auction
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