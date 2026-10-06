Residents contain ethanol tanker fire along Nakuru-Eldoret highway

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Charred wreckage of an ethanol trailer being towed from Mukinyai Trading Centre along the Eldoret–Nakuru Highway. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Residents of Mukinyai along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway rallied together around midnight to contain a fire that broke out after an ethanol tanker lost control, overturned and exploded.

The tanker was carrying ethanol, which caused the fire to spread rapidly, raising fears among residents who recalled the 2009 Sachang’wan tanker fire that claimed more than 110 lives.

Emmanuel Kipyegon, a resident who was among the first people to arrive at the scene, described the incident as horrific. He said the tanker driver managed to save his life by jumping out of the vehicle and was not injured.

“I appreciate the Nakuru County Government for releasing the fire engine on time from Nakuru, as the one in Molo is currently damaged and not in use,” said Kipyegon.

Kipyegon urged the national and county governments to establish a rescue centre around the Salgaa and Kibunja black spots, especially as construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway continues.

Charred wreckage of an ethanol trailer being towed from Mukinyai Trading Centre along the Eldoret–Nakuru Highway. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

He said the first ambulance to arrive at the scene was from Molo Level 4 Hospital, not the nearby Sachang’wan Hospital, arguing that a rescue facility closer to the area would improve response times in the event of casualties.

He also commended residents for remaining alert and helping to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas.

“No one lost their life in the incident. The tanker carrying ethanol was extensively damaged, while a flatrack container transporting logs also caught fire but was put out before the flames could spread further,” said Kipyegon.

Another resident, Christopher Mose, urged members of the public to make use of the 999 emergency hotline when accidents occur.

Mose said he called the emergency line after noticing the incident, and responders were later dispatched to the scene.

“People should make use of the emergency hotline so that rescue services can be dispatched on time during such incidents,” said Mose.

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