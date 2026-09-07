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How poor leaf quality, politics hurting Rift tea farmers

By Nikko Tanui | Sep. 7, 2026
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A view of the tea plantation at Kerito Tea Estate in Nyamira County. [File, Standard]

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) national chairman Enos Njeru has attributed the persistent disparity in tea bonus payments between farmers in the East and West of the Rift to poor green-leaf quality, improper handling of tea and political interference in the industry.

Njeru said farmers in the West of the Rift could improve their earnings by adopting recommended tea husbandry practices and ensuring only quality green leaf was delivered to factories.

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