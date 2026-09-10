Lawyer questions KPA boss's stay in office after expiry of term

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director William Ruto was appointed on March 10, 2023, for a three-year term. [File, Standard]

A row over Kenya Ports Authority’s Managing Director William Ruto’s term in office has landed in court.

Lawyer Felix Otieno, in his case filed before High Court Judge David Mburu, claimed that Ruto’s three-year term lapsed in March 2026, but an extension of the contract has not been gazetted, nor has the recruitment of a successor been initiated.