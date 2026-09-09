How DP World SEZ deal will boost Mombasa's economy

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President William Ruto during the signing of a Tripartite Deed of Agreement for the development of the zone between County Government of Mombasa, Mombasa Free Zone Ltd and DP World on September 8, 2026 . [PCS]

Mombasa's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is expected the port city’s economy, adversely affected by state policies, including the introduction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the online clearance of cargo.

Trade analysts say that the SEZ is also a solution to heavily skewed trade imbalance, as Mombasa Port is dominated by imports, though both sectors have recorded growth.

On Tuesday, President William Ruto presided over the signing of a pact between Mombasa Free Zone Limited, GulfCap Group, and DP World Africa for the development of a 535-acre SEZ in Jomvu, Mombasa.

Valued at roughly sh12 billion (over US$100 million), the project occupies land once used as a Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) cattle holding ground, now leased from the county.

Projections range from nearly 8,000 to 10,000 direct jobs in the first phase, with 67 companies already signalling interest. DP World brings global logistics expertise, GulfCap Group provides the local vehicle through Mombasa Free Zone Limited, and the county supplies land and local facilitation.

Ruto framed the initiative as part of a broader pivot from a trading and consumption economy to one that manufactures, processes, and exports.

He urged the parties to move “from signatures to implementation, from plans to infrastructure, from commitments to investment, and from investment to factories, exports, and jobs.”

That urgency is well-founded. Mombasa remains East Africa’s premier port gateway, yet it has too often functioned primarily as a transit corridor rather than a production hub.

The Jomvu SEZ aims to reverse that trajectory by creating an integrated platform for manufacturing, warehousing, assembly, processing, and export-orientated activity within striking distance of the port.

Analysts in Mombasa say that the project's location at 535 acres gives the zone enough space to host industrial clusters rather than isolated factories.

''Its proximity to the Port of Mombasa, the Standard Gauge Railway, and regional road networks affords a structural advantage that purely inland industrial parks struggle to replicate,'' Mr Andrew Mwangura, former Secretary General of the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK), stated.

Mwangura asserts that the partnership model speaks volumes, as the pairing with a global logistics behemoth with a Kenyan private-sector player and a county government represents a more sophisticated evolution than the pure foreign-direct-investment or state-led models of the past.

''DP World’s track record in running free zones and ports across Africa and beyond confers operational credibility, while local ownership and county involvement improve the prospects for political durability and community buy-in,'' he said.

Francis Juma, a resident of Miritini, where the project lies, said that the signing ceremony comes after many years of talking about the plan to industrialise the Coast region.

''The formal signing under a presidential witness raises the political cost of failure. It also positions Kenya more assertively in the regional competition—particularly against Tanzania, where DP World already holds a significant port concession in Dar es Salaam,'' Juma said.

Mwangura adds that land conversion and infrastructure delivery will test capacity.

''Transforming a former cattle ground into a modern, serviced industrial zone demands reliable power, water, roads, digital connectivity, and efficient customs processes. Kenya’s track record on these enablers is mixed; delays here could quickly erode projected timelines and investor confidence,'' added the former SUK official.

For retired secondary school teacher Dominic Lugo, the prospects for readily available jobs matter the most.

''We have a growing population with a youthful mix that remains jobless. Any intervention leading to job availability is a welcome move,'' Lugo said.

The nearly 8,000 direct jobs” is a headline number. The more critical questions concern skill levels, local content in employment, and whether the zone creates pathways for coastal youth into higher-value roles rather than predominantly low-skill labour.

Observers keenly following on the latest developments regarding the Jomvu SEZ maintain that governance and transparency will be closely scrutinised.

The observer notes that public-private partnerships of this magnitude invite intense oversight over land allocation, revenue sharing between national and county levels, environmental safeguards, and the precise terms of DP World’s involvement. Clear, published frameworks will be essential to maintain legitimacy and public trust. observer

Mwangura said that competition is real as other SEZs and industrial parks are under development across Kenya and the region.

''Ultimate success will depend less on the fanfare of a signing ceremony and far more on execution speed, regulatory predictability, and the ability to attract anchor tenants capable of generating genuine export volumes,'' he said.

Mwangura explained that the agreement sits at the confluence of three strategic currents: Kenya’s industrialisation push under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, the AfCFTA’s promise of expanded regional markets, and the global reconfiguration of supply chains, which increasingly rewards reliable, well-located production and logistics nodes.

''If the Jomvu SEZ delivers—factories humming, containers departing with finished goods rather than raw materials, and measurable employment and skills transfer—it will fortify the argument that the Coast can transcend its identity as merely a port city.

It will also validate a model combining international expertise, local capital, and devolved government support.

If, however, it stalls in the familiar quagmire of delayed infrastructure, bureaucratic friction, or diluted ambition, it will join a long list of promising announcements that never quite materialised,'' he said.