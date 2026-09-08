Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

New funding model connects over 1,000 households to electricity

By James Wanzala | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi in Busia County where he announced a Sh 1.4 billion allocation to connect more households to electricity across Busia County. He is accompanied by Busia Woman Rep Catherine Omanyo. [Courtesy, Catherine Omanyo]

More than 1,000 households in Busia County have gained access to electricity through a partnership between the county government and the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC).

The initiative, implemented under the Matching Fund Programme, has seen the two levels of government jointly invest in electricity infrastructure across the county over the last two years.

Under the programme, county governments contribute up to five million shillings per sub-county, with REREC matching the contribution on a shilling-for-shilling basis. The arrangement also allows county governments to identify areas that require electricity connectivity.

Speaking during the launch of the Madua/Pramukh Village Electrification Project in Matayos Constituency, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said Busia County had contributed Sh154 million to the programme between the 2023-2024 and 2025-2026 financial years.

Wandayi said the joint investment by the county government and REREC had enabled 1,018 households to be connected to electricity, describing the programme as a progressive approach that could accelerate rural electrification.

The CS challenged other county governments to adopt the shilling-for-shilling model, saying stronger cooperation between the national and county governments would help expand electricity access and improve the livelihoods of rural communities.

He said the national government would continue supplementing the efforts of county governments to ensure more Kenyans gain access to electricity.

The matching fund model allows counties to play a direct role in determining where electrification projects are needed, potentially allowing communities that have previously remained outside the national grid to benefit from targeted investments.

The Madua/Pramukh project is part of the broader electrification drive in Busia, with leaders saying increased electricity connectivity will support households and create opportunities for economic activities.

The launch brought together Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo and Matayos Member of Parliament Geoffrey Odanga.

National administration officials, Members of the County Assembly, local leaders and community representatives also attended the event.

REREC was represented by a team led by its representative, Eng Michael Apudo.

The partnership comes as the government seeks to increase electricity access in rural areas, with county governments expected to complement national efforts through locally driven projects.

Wandayi said continued collaboration between the two levels of government would be critical in closing the electricity access gap and ensuring that more households benefit from development projects.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Rural Electrification REREC Busia County Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi
.

Latest Stories

PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
2 hrs ago
A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children
National
By George Njunge
2 hrs ago
Experts warn as water rise puts Baringo, Bogoria on merger brink
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved