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New push to professionalise social safeguards as Kenya faces Sh600b project losses

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Sep. 9, 2026
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SIMAK Interim Chairperson Prof Edward Ontita presents a gift to Dr Lynett Ochuma, Acting Secretary at the Directorate of Social Development during the launch of the association in Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Arror and Kimwarer multipurpose dams were envisioned as transformative projects that would deliver a wide range of benefits to local communities, including irrigation for farmers, electricity generation, reliable water supply, employment opportunities, environmental conservation and broader regional development.

However, the two projects located in Elgeyo Marakwet County became synonymous with corruption allegations, investigations and controversy and were never completed as originally planned. As a result, many of the anticipated benefits have yet to be realised.

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Arror and Kimwarer County Stalled Projects Development Projects
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