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The error that cost firm Sh3.33b to AI-generated deepfake

By Victor Chesang | Sep. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
We built machines that think faster than we do. We have not yet built ourselves to doubt more wisely than they can deceive. [iStockphoto]

"Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits, whether they are of God." 1 John 4:1

Seeing is no longer believing. Critical thinking is the new currency.

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